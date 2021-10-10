Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Hydropower decline adds strain to power grids in drought

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2021 file photo, a houseboat rests in a cove at Lake Powell near Page, Ariz. This summer, the water levels hit a historic low amid a climate change-fueled megadrought engulfing the U.S. West. Severe drought across the West drained reservoirs this year, slashing hydropower production and further stressing the region’s power grids. And as extreme weather becomes more common with climate change, grid operators are adapting to swings in hydropower generation. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Hydropower Drought
Posted at 7:09 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 10:09:38-04

ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. hydropower generation is forecast to drop 14% this year compared with 2020 as drought grips vast areas of the West.

Experts say the reductions complicate grid operations since hydropower is a relatively flexible renewable energy source that can be easily turned up or down, such as in the evenings when the sun goes down and solar energy generation drops.

The projected declines in hydropower are concentrated in the West, with California's production expected to fall by nearly half. Declines in hydropower production mean bumps for other energy sources, such as natural gas.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO LEARN MORE