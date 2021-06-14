Horse euthanized at Santa Anita after fracturing ankle

ARCADIA, Calif. (CNS) - A 4-year-old filly was euthanized after fracturing her left front ankle in Sunday's first race at Santa Anita Park, the 11th horse to die from a racing or training injury during the Arcadia track's winter/spring meeting.

Pushing Sixty was transported for diagnostic examination. Because of the severity of the injury, the attending veterinarian recommended Pushing Sixty be euthanized, according to Santa Anita.

Pushing Sixty led most of the mile starter allowance race on the turf course and was injured soon after reaching the quarter pole.

Pushing Sixty won for the second time in her previous start, a starter optional claiming race May 7 at Santa Anita. Pushing Sixty's other victory came in a maiden special weight race at Del Mar Aug. 21.

Pushing Sixty finished in the money one other time in her nine starts, finishing third in a claiming race at Santa Anita April 2. Her career earnings were $63,040.

Pushing Sixty is the third horse to be euthanized at Santa Anita since May 31. The 4-year-old gelding Agamemnon was euthanized after fracturing his right front ankle in the third race May 31. The 3-year-old filly Meet at Dudley's was euthanized after fracturing her left humerus while galloping on the training track Wednesday.

Santa Anita's winter/spring meeting began Dec. 26 and concludes next Sunday.