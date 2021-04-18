Horse euthanized after fracturing ankle during race at Santa Anita

ARCADIA (CNS) - A 3-year-old gelding fractured an ankle during the second race at Santa Anita Park Saturday and died as a result, officials said.

My Child Sbud was euthanized after pulling up at the 3/16th pole with a fractured left front ankle during the second race on the main track and transported for diagnostic examination due to the severity of the injury, according to Santa Anita.

My Child Sbud was owned by Blue Sky Training Center, trained by Oscar Heredia and the jockey was Heriberto Figueroa. It was his first start of 2021 and fifth career start.

He is the seventh horse to die during Santa Anita's winter/spring meeting.