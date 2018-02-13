High-ranking Chicago officer shot, killed responding to a robbery in city's downtown

Chicago Police officials told the Chicago Tribune that a police commander was shot and killed on Tuesday as he was assisting a tactical unit responding to a robbery in Downtown Chicago.

Authorities have not released the commander's name, but originally said the commander was in critical condition when he was taken to Northwestern University's Medical Center. Authorities said the officer ranked as a commander with the police. He was reported dead roughly one hour after the incident.

An eyewitness told the Chicago Tribune that they saw a male being taken away as paramedics performed CPR.

The Tribune reported that dozens of first responders have gathered outside of the hospital.

The incident took place in the Thompson Building around 2 p.m. CT.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson sent out an email to members of the police department, according to the Tribune: "Today, our department suffered a tragedy that it is difficult to comprehend. This afternoon, a CPD commander was shot while assisting fellow officers. Information is still coming in at this time, but I wanted you to know as soon as possible. We will provide additional details as they come. Please take the time to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Stay safe."

The Chicago commander marks a deadly month for law enforcement in America as seven officers have been shot and killed in the line of duty already in February.