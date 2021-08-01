Watch
Helicopter with 4 aboard crashes in Colusa County north of Sacramento

Posted at 4:01 PM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 19:01:55-04

COLUSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter with four people on board crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Robinson R66 went down around 1:15 p.m. in Colusa County north of Sacramento.

The conditions of the occupants aren't immediately known.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office says it has units responding to a helicopter crash but didn’t have additional details.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
