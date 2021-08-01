Helicopter with 4 aboard crashes in Colusa County north of Sacramento

COLUSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter with four people on board crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Robinson R66 went down around 1:15 p.m. in Colusa County north of Sacramento.

The conditions of the occupants aren't immediately known.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office says it has units responding to a helicopter crash but didn’t have additional details.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.