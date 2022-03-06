Watch
Harris to mark 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma, Alabama

Patrick Semansky/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks before President Joe Biden in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 11:52 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 14:53:41-05

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Alabama as the nations marks a defining moment in the fight for the right to vote.

Harris will speak in Selma, Alabama on Sunday to mark the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday." That is the day in 1965 when white police attacked Black voting rights marchers attempting to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

At the Edmund Pettus Bridge, state and local lawmen attacked the marchers with billy clubs and tear gas, driving them back to Selma. Seventeen people were hospitalized and dozens were more injured by police.

FILE - Alabama state troopers attack voting rights demonstrators in Selma, Ala., in this file photo from March 7, 1965.

The images of the violence shocked a nation and helped galvanize support for passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Her visit comes as Democrats have unsuccessfully tried to update the landmark voting rights law.

The vice president will also meet with civil rights leaders and deliver remarks while in Alabama, according to the White House

