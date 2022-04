Guilty plea part of ongoing US probe into Caltrans bribery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former contract manager for California’s transportation agency has pleaded guilty in what federal prosecutors say is an ongoing investigation into a bid rigging and bribery scam involving millions of dollars worth of contracts.

Choon Foo “Keith” Yong agreed Monday to cooperate with the investigation. Prosecutors say it was a conspiracy to rig the competitive bidding process for improvement and repair contracts.

They say the scheme ensured that companies controlled by his co-conspirators submitted the winning bid and won the contracts.

The contracts were cumulatively worth more than $8 million. A plea deal says Yong’s agreement called for him to be awarded at least 10% of the value.

He received cash bribes and other payments in the form of furniture, wine and remodeling services on his home, valued together at more than $800,000, prosecutors said.

Young agreed to pay restitution as part of his plea deal in a scam that ran from early 2015 through late 2019, prosecutors said.