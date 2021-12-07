Watch
Governor Newsom writes children's book about dyslexia

Jae C. Hong/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles while speaking at a rally ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 3:02 PM, Dec 07, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has written a children's book about dyslexia.

The book is titled “Ben & Emma's Big Hit” and comes out on Tuesday.

It tells the story of a young boy who uses baseball to cope with his dyslexia along with help from a caring teacher and a friend. The book is a semi-autobiographical account of Newsom's childhood.

Newsom learned he had dyslexia when he was 10.

He says it made him resilient and taught him to develop other strengths, including a strong memory.

Newsom was inspired to write the book after watching some of his four children share some of the struggles he had.

