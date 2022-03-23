Governor Newsom signs law making abortion services cheaper

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new law to make abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans.

The law Newsom signed Tuesday eliminates things like co-pays and deductibles for abortions.

It's the first of more than a dozen bills Democrats plan to pass this year expanding and protecting access to abortion.

“As states across the country attempt to move us backwards by restricting fundamental reproductive rights, California continues to protect and advance reproductive freedom for all,” said Governor Newsom. “With this legislation, we’ll help ensure equitable, affordable access to abortion services so that out-of-pocket costs don’t stand in the way of receiving care.”

The law, authored by state Sen. Lena Gonzalez, makes California the fourth state to ban these fees — joining Illinois, New York and Oregon.

California and other Democratic-led states are preparing for a potential U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

A new law in Washington protects people from civil lawsuits while lawmakers in Oregon included $15 million in their budget to help people get abortions.