Google Chrome releases security fixes for nearly a dozen flaws, users urged to update immediately

Google has released a patch for a vulnerability in its desktop version of the Chrome browser. Users are urged to initiate updates immediately as the bug is considered dangerous and actively exploited by hackers.

The high-severity bug patch will bring your Chrome version to 104.0.5112.101 on either Mac or Linux or version 104.0.5112.102/101 on Windows. As Tech Radar reported, Google has kept the flaw relatively quiet, waiting until the majority of instances of Chrome have been successfully patched.

Google said in a statement on their own website, "our ongoing internal security work was responsible for a wide range of fixes." The statement on Tuesday said, "We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel."

According to Mashable, the most critical issue being patched has to do with "insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents." That means the security flaw could allow a malicious website to execute arbitrary code onto a user's computer, Dark Reading explained.

To update, each Google Chrome browser should have a button at the top right which says "Update." By clicking on that, follow the prompts to update and relaunch the browser to complete the process. More information on the process can be found on Google's support page.