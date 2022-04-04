Watch
GM recalls 681,000 small SUVs due to windshield wiper issues

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - A GMC company logo is displayed at a GMC Truck dealership Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Castle Rock, Colo. General Motors is recalling nearly 682,000 small SUVs, Friday, April 1, 2022, because the windshield wipers can fail. The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
More than 681,000 small SUVs are being recalled by General Motors due to issues with the windshield wipers.

According to a recall notice on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, the recall affects 2014 and 2015 models of Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain.

The ball joints in the windshield wiper might corrode which could cause one or both windshield wipers to fail.

Dealers will inspect the wiper module, and repair or replace it as necessary, for free.

Owners will be notified beginning May 2.

