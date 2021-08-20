GM expands recall of Chevy Bolt over fire risks

General Motors (GM) is expanding its recall of Chevrolet Bolt EVs due to a potential fire risk, according to multiple news organizations.

The recall now includes 2019-2022 models, CNBC reports.

Previous recalls included models that date back to 2017.

The latest recall is expected to cost General Motors $1 billion to replace the car batteries.

The recall raises questions about lithium-ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all-electric vehicles. President Joe Biden wants to convert 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet from internal combustion to electricity by 2050 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change.