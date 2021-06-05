Girl dies after being left in hot car in San Joaquin Valley

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old girl died after her mother left her in a car for several hours while she worked at a marijuana grow in the San Joaquin Valley.

The Visalia Police Department said the car's doors were closed, its windows were up, and the outdoor temperature was about 100 degrees when officers went to the parked vehicle on Thursday.

Jessica Campos was found unresponsive and died after being taken a hospital. Investigators conducted interviews and learned that the girl's mother had been tending to a pot grow while her child was in the car for about 3 hours.

The mother was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.