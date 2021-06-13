Watch
Girl, 12, suspected of setting fires in Berkeley hillside

Posted at 6:12 PM, Jun 12, 2021
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl was arrested and taken to juvenile custody on suspicion of setting four fires in the leafy hillsides above Berkeley on Friday.

Authorities say the fires broke out within blocks from one another during the course of the day, when the girl was visiting family in the area.

A police spokesman says children are typically released to their parents after being arrested, but officers took her into custody because they believed the fires would continue.

The neighborhood has been under high fire alert due to dry and hot conditions.

