Georgia police officer, suspect dead following shooting at traffic stop

Posted at 4:58 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 07:58:35-04

A Georgia police officer and a suspect are dead following a shooting that began following a traffic stop in a town north of Atlanta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

The shooting happened in Holly Springs, Georgia, a town located about 35 miles north of Atlanta. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

WXIA-TV in Atlanta reports that several roads in the area are closed so officials can conduct an investigation. A Holly Springs Police Department spokesperson told the AJC that the scene is still "very active."

The identity of the officer and the suspect were not immediately available, as officials worked to notify next of kin.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

