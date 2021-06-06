Funeral services held for 6-year-old boy killed in Orange County road rage shooting

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (CNS) - Funeral services were held Saturday for 6-year-old Aiden Leos, who was shot in a road-rage confrontation on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Orange, and whose killer remains at large despite a reward that has reached $500,000.

Only family, friends and invited guests attended the service at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda and livestreamed on You Tube.

Among the remarks by Aiden's mother, Joanna Cloonan: "You loved to play with toys for hours. You would create a whole world with characters within your vivid imagination."

Cloonan was driving Aiden to school on May 21, the morning he was killed, and noted: "Violence is an unacceptable way to settle our differences and because of this, my son lost his life."

Aiden's sister, Alexis shared: "I think of all the memories we shared together, all the times we laughed and smiled, all the times he comforted me when I was sad. My brother was an example of God's gift to the world. What we should try to be like."

Among those invited were Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner, District Attorney Todd Spitzer, members of the Yorba Linda City Council and others who have donated to the reward fund for information leading to Aiden's killer.

The reward fund grew to $500,000 on Thursday, according to Spitzer and the website www.aiden-reward.com, which gives details of the case, a photo of the suspect vehicle and information on how to submit tips.

Investigators have not been able to obtain a license plate from the snapshot. The suspect vehicle was last seen going eastbound on the Riverside (91) Freeway toward Riverside, said CHP Officer Florentino Olivera.

Officials have said they believe a woman was driving the vehicle, with a male passenger.

Anyone with information was asked to call the CHP at 714-567-6000. The CHP has also set up the santaanachptipline@chp.ca.gov email to receive tips. Anonymous tips may also be phoned in to 800-TELL-CHP.