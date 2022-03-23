Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport

Manafort-Airport Incident
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing in Washington. Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport. Miami-Dade police confirmed Wednesday, March 23, 2022, that Manafort was removed from the Emirates Airline flight without incident on Sunday night. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Manafort-Airport Incident
Posted at 10:02 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 13:05:57-04

Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman to President Donald Trump, was removed from a Dubai-bound plane at Miami International Airport because he carried a revoked passport.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told the Associated Press that Manafort was removed from the Emirates Airline flight Sunday without incident.

Manafort was Trump's campaign chairman for six months in 2016 before being removed in August after the New York Times reported his working consulting for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.

He was convicted in August 2018 of tax fraud and conspiracy, serving time in prison before he was released in May 2020 amid concerns about the coronavirus to serve the rest of his time at home, the AP reported.

Trump later pardoned Manafort in December 2020.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!