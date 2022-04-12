Watch
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has book out this fall

Pompeo defends Trump agenda in face of global anger over tariffs, migrants
Posted at 5:16 PM, Apr 11, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a book coming this fall that covers his years in the Trump administration and, according to his publisher, offers “unvarnished appraisals of the deals made and characters encountered along the way.”

Broadside Books, a conservative imprint at HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that Pompeo’s book was scheduled for November and is currently untitled. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Pompeo “will draw readers deep into the innermost sanctums of government decision-making and reveal the stories and strategic thinking behind key actions regarding North Korea, China, Russia, Iran, Mexico, Israel, Afghanistan, support for international religious freedom, and many other countries and issues,” the announcement reads in part.

Pompeo, 58, is a Republican from Kansas whom President Donald Trump appointed director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2017, then secretary of state a year later.

He has speculated about a 2024 presidential run.

