Florida artist creates a portrait of Olivia Newton-John using only lipstick

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota, Florida, artist created a portrait of Olivia Newton-John using only lipstick.

Alexis Fraser said she wanted to honor the memory of the late actress and singer by creating a unique piece of art.

She uses only lipstick in a lot of her art.

"It's a symbol of beauty, so I love creating with it. It works very much like an oil pastel. It's fun, and it's different, and people love it," said Fraser.

Olivia passed away earlier this month at the age of 73. Fraser said she loved watching "Grease" as a child.

"I watched Grease over and over, you know how kids do that, they’ll watch the same show or same movie over and over again. Grease was just one of those shows that was always on in the background when we were kids," said Fraser.

"I would belt the music in my bedroom as a little girl thinking that I looked and sounded just like Olivia. I just thought that she was such a beautiful, talented earth angel of a being. I’ve always just loved and admired her," said Fraser.

Fraser said it took her about two days to make the portrait of Olivia. In the past, she has used her art to raise money for charitable causes. In January, she created a portrait of Betty White. Fraser helped raise thousands of dollars for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

"Often times, I do like to tie my pieces into charitable causes. This one, I just did it on a whim. I just felt the urge and impulse to do it. I haven’t yet decided what I’m going to do with the piece yet," said Fraser.

Fraser said Olivia inspired generations to follow their passion and live life authentically.

"Finding your joy, finding your bliss in whatever it is you love to do...what you’re passionate about. She obviously followed her bliss. She followed her passion and her love of performing and music and that’s what I’m trying to do with my life and following my bliss and my passion with my art, my creativity," said Fraser.

AMC theaters are also honoring Olivia by showing the classic 1978 hit movie "Grease" in movie theaters across the United States. Admission is $5 and one dollar from every ticket sold will go to breast cancer research.

"If you can walk away from this world knowing that you made people smile or you inspired them, you’re winning," added Fraser.

For more information on Alexis Fraser and her art, click here.

Julie Salomone at WFTS first reported this story.