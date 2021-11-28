Watch
Flood watches issued in Northwest as some urged to evacuate

Elaine Thompson/AP
FILE - Floodwater inundates homes along a road on Nov. 17, 2021, in Sumas, Wash. Damages from flooding last week in northwest Washington's Whatcom County could reach as high as $50 million, officials said, as forecasters warn that multiple "atmospheric rivers" may drench the Pacific Northwest in coming days. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Northwest Storm
Posted at 9:57 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 00:57:34-05

(AP) — Residents in Washington are preparing for possible flooding as “atmospheric rivers” once again threaten parts of the Northwest, which saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month.

The Bellingham Herald reports that people in the small communities of Sumas and Everson were asked to voluntarily evacuate Saturday night.

Both towns near the Canadian border saw extreme flooding in the last storm. An emergency alert said road closures in the area could start early Sunday morning.

A meteorologist says any flooding would likely hit Saturday night or Sunday morning. Flood watches have been issued for much of western and north-central Washington for the weekend.

