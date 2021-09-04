Watch
Facebook sorry for 'primates' label on video of Black men

Richard Drew/AP
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said Thursday Dec. 3, 2020, it will start removing false claims about COVID-19 vaccines, in its latest move to counter a tide of coronavirus-related online misinformation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 3:24 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 18:24:30-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times reports Facebook has apologized for putting a “primates” label on a video of Black men.

The newspaper says the video was posted by a tabloid in June and showed Black men in altercations with white civilians and police officers.

The Times reports that after the video ended, an automatic message popped up that said “keep seeing videos about Primates." The newspaper says Facebook turned off the artificial intelligence feature that showed the message and apologized for what it called “an unacceptable error."

The company told the newspaper that it would investigate further so that it doesn’t happen again. Facebook on Saturday did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
