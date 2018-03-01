Multiple injuries reported after explosion at Tennessee plant

WTVF
6:37 AM, Mar 1, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MT. PLEASANT, Tenn. - Officials confirmed several people were injured after an explosion at a business in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. 

The explosion reportedly took place around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Smelter Corporation in the 300 block of Arrow Mines Road.

Multiple people were injured. One victim was reportedly in critical condition.

The business is known as an aluminum recycling plant.

Details on the explosion had not yet been released. Scripps station WTVF in Nashville is working to gather the latest information. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top