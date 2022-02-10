Disruptions from trucker protests in Canada begin to pour over into U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security is warning that truckers could soon start protests in the United States and cause disruptions to certain events.

CNN obtained a bulletin that DHS issued this week to state and local offices.

DHS said it received "has received reports of truck drivers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers."

This comes on the heels of the anti-Covid vaccine mandate protests going on in Ottawa, Canada.

DHS warned the convoy could begin in California as early as mid-February, which could coincide with and impact the Super Bowl scheduled for February 13.

The agency also expects the convoy to arrive in Washington, D.C. as late as mid-March.

DHS worries that the convoy has the potential to affect the State of the Union address, scheduled for March 1.

A spokesperson for the agency told CNN in a statement that the convoy could travel to U.S. cities, but it does not appear there are any calls for violence.

The convoy has already caused disruptions in Canada.

The Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario to Detroit was shut down this week.

Axios reports the bridge “serves as a key link for the auto industry.”

Chrysler shut down its minivan plant as a result.

Ford has also shut down two of its plants in Canada and reduced production at another factory.

General Motors has cut the second shift at its plant in Lansing, Michigan.

Toyota has shut down production at three of its plants in Ontario.