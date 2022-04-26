Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer files defamation lawsuit against sexual assault accuser

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has sued the woman who accused him of sexual assault in federal court in a move that came less than three months after prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against the athlete.

The San Diego woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, had alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last June. She later sought — but was denied — a restraining order.

Bauer was placed on paid leave on July 2, 2021, under Major League Baseball and the players union's joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy, after the woman's claims surfaced.

In February, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced that it would not file charges against Bauer, citing insufficient evidence to win a conviction.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Bauer said on Twitter. Bauer named the woman and one of her attorneys as defendants.

Today I filed a defamation and tortious interference lawsuit against the San Diego woman who falsely accused me of sexual misconduct. I also named one of her attorneys, Fred Thiagarajah, for making knowingly false statements about me to the media. 1/2 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 26, 2022

Bauer has not pitched in an MLB game since June 29, 2021. He was still paid his full $28 million salary for last season.

The MLB and the union have agreed to multiple extensions of Bauer's leave, the most recent agreement expires Friday April 29.