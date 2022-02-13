Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Democratic Senate debates merits of passion vs. pragmatism

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Nov. 3, 2021, in Washington. With elections in view and Democrats' headline domestic bill in a rut, Sanders and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., have very different views of how things are going in their chamber. “I know we're spending the week dealing with assistant secretaries of something or other, and that's terribly important," Sanders, the progressive firebrand and Vermont independent, said dryly Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Bernie Sanders
Posted at 7:21 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 22:21:36-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have conflicting views of what they're accomplishing in the 50-50 Senate and of how to take advantage of their control on the chamber.

It's the latest snapshot of how the party is coping with the realities of running the Senate with no votes to spare.

Congressional elections are coming up in November, and many progressives want to draw contrasts with Republicans by forcing votes on proposals to curb pharmaceutical prices and other popular pieces of a stalled social and environmental bill.

Pragmatists see a chance to revive that bill and they don't want to roil moderate Democratic holdouts whose support they'll need to succeed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER