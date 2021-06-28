Death toll from Surfside condo collapse up to 10, 151 people still missing

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday that the death toll from a collapse condominium tower had risen to 10 after first responders pulled an additional body from the rubble.

She added that 151 people remain unaccounted for following the Thursday morning collapse.

Levine Cava added that first responders are still focused on search and rescue efforts.

"We are exploring all possible avenues (first responders) identify," Levine Cava said. "Search and rescue operations continue."

This story is breaking and will be updated.