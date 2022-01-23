Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship with hundreds of passengers has diverted to the Bahamas after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel.

The Crystal Symphony was scheduled to land in Miami on Saturday. But a federal judge in Miami issued an arrest warrant for the ship, a maritime practice where a U.S. Marshal goes aboard the vessel and takes charge of it.

Crystal Symphony is one of the ships of the luxury cruise line Crystal Cruises.

Cruise trackers show the ship currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini. Passengers were taken by ferry to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

It wasn't immediately known how many passengers were aboard, with one news outlet reporting 300 and another, 700. According to the company website, the vessel can carry up to 848 passengers.