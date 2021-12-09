Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Court rejects Trump's efforts to keep records from committee investigating events of Jan. 6

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Whatever decision the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reaches on whether Congress should receive former President Donald Trump’s call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the battle over executive privilege will likely end up with the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 2:03 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 17:07:43-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled against an effort by former President Donald Trump to shield documents from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The three-judge panel said Thursday there was a “unique legislative need” for documents that the committee has requested but whose release Trump has sought to block through executive privilege.

The appeals court ruled that the injunction that has prevented the National Archives from turning over the documents will expire in two weeks, or when the Supreme Court rules on an expected appeal from Trump, whichever is later.

Trump has tried to claim executive privilege over the documents. However, executive privilege claims are typically reserved for the current president.

President Joe Biden has declined to assert executive privilege over the documents due to the nature of the investigation.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE