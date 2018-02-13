Florida mega church pays, seeks to help former Outback server fired after accusations of not tipping

Tania Rogers
5:15 PM, Feb 12, 2018
9 mins ago

Plans to help her find a job

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Tamalyn Yoder says Christ Fellowship in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is back in her good graces.

"The church did reach out to me, they have been wonderful," said Yoder.

It's a far cry from Friday night when Yoder told Scripps station WPTV in West Palm Beach the church ordered $735 of food for delivery. The restaurant was running late — so the church sent a volunteer to pick up the food.

"We ended up getting stiffed on a tip and that made me mad," she said. 

She posted her frustration on social media. A friend then called the church to complain. The church said a volunteer picked up the order and didn't know about its policy on tips.

"They reconciled the whole situation."

People across the nation have offered their thoughts on Facebook and Twitter -- from whether people should tip on carry out orders, to whether she should have been fired. But church leadership contacted Yoder directly.

"They gave me more than a 20 percent tip and I am so thankful for that."

Her message to all customers.

"Fifteen percent should be a minimum of dining in, unless the service is absolutely horrible. Any type of tip counts for to-go, take-out, carry-out, because we are still only making $5 an hour server minimum wage."

Outback Restaurant says they fired Yoder because she posted on social media about a customer, which they say is against company policy. She is now looking for a job and a car, which she says the church is trying to help with.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top