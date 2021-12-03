Watch
Christmas tree buyers face reduced supplies, higher prices

Terry Chea/AP
Darrell Evans prepares live Christmas trees for sale at Christmas Tree Jamboree in San Francisco on Nov. 19, 2021.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 19:03:44-05

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Even Christmas trees aren’t immune to the pandemic-induced shortages and inflation plaguing the economy.

Extreme weather and supply chain disruptions have reduced supplies of both real and artificial trees this season.

Industry officials say American shoppers should expect to have fewer choices and pay up to 30% more for both types this Christmas.

Dale Pine, owner of Crystal River Christmas Trees, prepares a tree for sale at his lot in Alameda, Calif. on Nov. 24, 2021.

Record-breaking heat and wildfires in late June took a heavy toll on Christmas tree farms in Oregon and Washington state, which are two of the nation’s largest growers.

Jami Warner is executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association and calls the situation a double whammy of weather and supply chain problems.

