Chinese astronauts make first space walk outside new station

Yue Yuewei/AP
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronauts, from left; Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming salute from aboard China's space station core module Tianhe during a video conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Posted at 9:59 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 00:59:06-04

BEIJING (AP) — Two astronauts are making the first space walk outside China’s new orbital station to work on setting up a 50-foot-long robotic arm.

Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the Tianhe station’s airlock as Earth rolled past below them.

The third crew member stayed inside.

The astronauts arrived June 17 for a three-month mission aboard China’s third orbital station, part of an ambitious space program that landed a robot rover on Mars in May.

Their mission comes as the ruling Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
