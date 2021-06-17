Watch
China launches first three-man crew to new space station

Ng Han Guan/AP
Chinese astronauts, from left, Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming wave as they prepare to board for liftoff at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan in northwestern China, Thursday, June 17, 2021. China plans on Thursday to launch three astronauts onboard the Shenzhou-12 spaceship who will be the first crew members to live on China's new orbiting space station Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony.
China Space Station
JIUQUAN, China (AP) — China has launched the first three-man crew to its new space station in its the ambitious programs first crewed mission in five years.

The astronauts are traveling in the Shenzhou-12 spaceship launched by a Long March-2F Y12 rocket that blasted off Thursday morning from the Jiuquan launch center in northwestern China.

After liftoff, the two veteran astronauts and one newcomer will proceed to the station that remains under construction for a three-month stay at the station’s main Tianhe living module for three months while they carry out experiments, test equipment, conduct maintenance and prepare the station for receiving two additional modules next year.

