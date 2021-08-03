Watch
Children stopped at border likely hit record-high in July

Eugene Garcia/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. The U.S. government has put an end to two Trump administration policies that made it harder for immigrants fleeing violence to qualify for asylum. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday, June 16, 2021, that immigration judges should no longer follow the rules that made it difficult for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)
Immigration Asylum
Posted at 5:51 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 20:51:40-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. official says the number of children traveling alone who were picked up at the Mexican border by U.S. immigration authorities likely hit an all-time high in July.

Preliminary government data released Monday by a Department of Homeland Security official also says the number of people who came in families likely reached its second-highest total on record.

The sharp increases from June are especially striking because crossings usually slow during stifling summer heat.

The disclosures came in a court filing hours after immigrant advocacy groups resumed a legal battle to end the government’s authority to expel families at the border on grounds it prevents the spread of the coronavirus.

