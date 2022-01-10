Watch
Chicago fight with teachers union stretches into 2nd week

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - Mick Leichenko, center, entertains his friends Jack and Will Marrion in his Chicago home, Jan. 6, 2022. Talks between Chicago school leaders and the teachers union resumed Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 amid a standoff over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures. The situation looms over the start of a second week of school after three days of canceled classes in the nation’s third-largest district. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, file)
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 00:34:01-05

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders are canceling classes for a fourth day in the nation’s third-largest school district, taking the dispute with the teachers union over remote learning and COVID-19 protocols into another week.

The announcement Sunday came as individual principals of some schools had already notified some parents that their children could not return to schools on Monday due to staffing shortages.

Chicago schools face the same pandemic issues as others nationwide, with a growing number of districts reverting to remote learning as infections explode during the omicron-fueled surge and sideline staff.

But the situation in union-friendly Chicago has been amplified in a labor dispute that’s familiar to families in the mostly low-income Black and Latino district.

