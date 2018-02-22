Car crashes into Ohio home after driver ran through stop sign, leaving behind a large hole

PARMA, Ohio - Police in Parma, Ohio say no one was injured when a car crashed into a home early Thursday morning.

The driver drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Twin Lakes Drive and Thornton Drive around 1 a.m. and went up a driveway crashing into the house. The car went into a large window and was left hanging partially inside the living room of the home.

Parma police said they had one person in custody, but a few others were able to run away from the crash.

The people living in the home were home at the time.

No other information was available.