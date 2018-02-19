California twins pose as Olympians for Instagram

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 1:27PM PST expiring February 19 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego

Frost Advisory issued February 19 at 12:32PM PST expiring February 20 at 9:00AM PST in effect for: San Diego

Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 12:32PM PST expiring February 19 at 6:00PM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Diego

Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 3:08AM PST expiring February 19 at 6:00PM PST in effect for: San Diego

Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 3:08AM PST expiring February 19 at 6:00PM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Diego