California recall election cost taxpayers $200 million

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is photographed during a TV interview before a rally against the California gubernatorial recall election on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Sun Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Posted at 8:13 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 23:13:25-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The election of whether to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom cost taxpayers just over $200 million.

The final tally released Thursday by the Secretary of State's office is about 28% less than what state officials had budgeted.

The state Legislature set aside just over $278 million for the Sept. 14 election. Of that, about $243 million was divided up among the state's 58 counties.

However, it cost the counties $174 million to put on the election, leaving $69.5 million left over.

More than 81% of voters chose to keep Newsom in office. Secretary of State Shirley Weber said the recall process needs to be changed.

