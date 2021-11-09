Watch
California marks 3rd anniversary of wildfire that killed 85

PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A business burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Posted at 7:13 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 22:13:16-05

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has marked the third anniversary of California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire by announcing that nearly 100,000 damaged trees have been removed and debris cleaned up from some 11,000 properties.

The Camp Fire that erupted on Nov. 8, 2018 in the Sierra Nevada foothills killed 85 people, destroyed nearly 19,000 homes, businesses and other buildings and virtually razed the town of Paradise.

A report released last year determined that the Camp Fire was caused by the failure of a worn and neglected piece of Pacific Gas & Electric equipment.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

