California marks 3rd anniversary of wildfire that killed 85

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has marked the third anniversary of California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire by announcing that nearly 100,000 damaged trees have been removed and debris cleaned up from some 11,000 properties.

The Camp Fire that erupted on Nov. 8, 2018 in the Sierra Nevada foothills killed 85 people, destroyed nearly 19,000 homes, businesses and other buildings and virtually razed the town of Paradise.

A report released last year determined that the Camp Fire was caused by the failure of a worn and neglected piece of Pacific Gas & Electric equipment.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter.