Watch
NewsNational

Actions

California law requires gender-neutral area in some stores

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Elaine Thompson
<p>HOLD FOR STORY FILE - In this May 17, 2016 file photo, a new sticker is placed on the door at the ceremonial opening of a gender neutral bathroom at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. Hundreds of parents across the country have called on President Donald Trump to embrace Obama-era protections for transgender students that call for letting them use school bathrooms in accordance with their gender identity. </p>
Trump administration officially rolls back transgender bathroom guidance
Posted at 9:11 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 00:11:45-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is the first state to require large department stores to display products like toys and toothbrushes in gender-neutral ways.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law Saturday. It does not outlaw traditional boys and girls sections at department stores.

Instead, it says large stores must also have a gender-neutral section.

The section must display toys and childcare items, which include hygiene and teething products. It does not apply to clothes.

The law only applies to retailers with more than 500 employees.

This is the third time Democrats in the state Legislature have tried to pass this law.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO LEARN MORE