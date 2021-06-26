California budget boosts health care for older immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will soon pay the health care bills for low-income people 50 and older who are living in the country illegally.

The expansion of eligibility for the state's Medicaid program is part of a budget agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top two legislative leaders.

The new coverage will eventually cost $1.3 billion per year. Newsom and lawmakers also agreed to make more older people eligible for Medicaid by eliminating an asset test that advocates say discouraged savings.

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the budget proposal on Monday.

Negotiations are continuing on other parts of the budget.