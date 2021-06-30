California AG releases new data on surging hate crimes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The latest data shows there was a 107% increase in hate crimes in the state of California from 2019 to 2020. State officials said majority of those were against members of the AAPI community.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said this started right at the beginning of the pandemic.

He adds people were “ wondering if you or someone you loved would be attacked for the way you look. While the pandemic may be receding the other fear the fear that resides within the Asian American community generally.”

Police in the Bay Area have been investigating situations such as an incident where two Asian women ages 65 and 85 were stabbed at a bus stop. By a man clutching a knife and after was seen walking away.

The AG said he’s encouraging law enforcement to build relationships within the community to prevent these crimes as majority of them aren’t initially reported.

He’s also making sure information and material is printed in different languages so people know how to identify the crime, report it, and know where to get help.

The Attorney General says he’d also like to see emphasis placed on restorative justice and alternative sentencing when it comes to the prosecution of hate crimes.