California adopts tough standards for trucks, lawn equipment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California truck drivers will soon have to worry about pollution tickets along with speeding tickets.

The California Air Resources Board on Thursday approved a new smog check program for heavy duty trucks.

Many newer trucks have computers on board that monitor emissions and send data to the state. But the state also plans to set up sophisticated roadside sensors to detect trucks that are polluting too much.

New rules will require these big trucks, including ones from other states passing through California — to be tested at least four times per year to make sure they meet the state’s standards for particulate matter and ozone pollution.

Automated license plate readers would help authorities identify offenders, who could be cited if they refuse to make repairs.

The proposal is part of the state's aggressive strategy to clean up its dirty air.

Also on Thursday, the board approved a ban on the sale of gas-powered lawn equipment starting in 2024.