Brothers set record crossing large gap in park on a highline

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two brothers from San Francisco say they have set a record for the longest highline ever walked in both Yosemite National Park and California, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Earlier this month, they and a group of friends spent nearly a week stringing a single, 2,800-foot long line from Taft Point west across a series of gulleys that plunge 1,600 feet.

Moises and Daniel Monterrubio, brothers who are training to be rope-access technicians, had been thinking about crossing that void for a year.

“Every time we’d go out there, we’d think about that line,” Moises Monterrubio, 26, told the Chronicle.

Highlining is high-altitude slacklining, in which a narrow strip of strong, nylon webbing — usually an inch wide and a few millimeters thick — is strung between two anchor points and serves as a kind of balance beam.