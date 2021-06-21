Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Brothers set record crossing large gap in park on a highline

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Oller/AP
In this Saturday, June 12, 2021, photo provided by Scott Oller Films, highliner Daniel Monterrubio walks the 2,800-foot-long line off Taft Point above Yosemite Valley in Yosemite, Calif.
Yosemite Highline Feat
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 20:20:00-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two brothers from San Francisco say they have set a record for the longest highline ever walked in both Yosemite National Park and California, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Earlier this month, they and a group of friends spent nearly a week stringing a single, 2,800-foot long line from Taft Point west across a series of gulleys that plunge 1,600 feet.

Moises and Daniel Monterrubio, brothers who are training to be rope-access technicians, had been thinking about crossing that void for a year.

“Every time we’d go out there, we’d think about that line,” Moises Monterrubio, 26, told the Chronicle.

Highlining is high-altitude slacklining, in which a narrow strip of strong, nylon webbing — usually an inch wide and a few millimeters thick — is strung between two anchor points and serves as a kind of balance beam.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP