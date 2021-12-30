Brother of Washington's Montez Sweat killed in shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in Virginia said Anthony R. Sweat, the 27-year-old brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat, was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening in Henrico County.

Henrico Police said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive. While some people ran away when shots erupted, others remained on the scene the help render aid, but it was too late.

EMS pronounced Anthony, the only victim of the shooting, dead at the scene.

Police confirmed he is from Stone Mountain, Georgia, but added that he was known to have ties to the Richmond area.

Anthony's death brings the total number of reported homicides for Henrico County to 25 for 2021. Last year, there were 15.

The crime was one of four shootings in Chesterfield, Henrico, and Richmond that happened within four hours that police are all investigating as homicides.

If you have information about the shooting, you can call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or online at P3Tips.com. Crime Stoppers and P3Tips are both anonymous.

CBS 6 reached out to the Washington Football Team Wednesday morning. Sean DeBarbieri, the team’s director of football communications, said they have no statement at this time but that head coach Ron Rivera would address the media at 1:45 p.m.

This story was first reported by WTVR in Richmond, Virginia.