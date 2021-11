The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions.

The Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to claim the championship.

Atlanta scored three runs in the 3rd inning and three runs in the 5th inning. They built on their 6-0 lead in the 7th inning with a Freddie Freeman solo home run.

Max Fried also threw six dominant innings.

This is the Braves' fourth World Series win in franchise history and first since 1995.