Body found in Joshua Tree National Park, halting search

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have discovered a body in Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park.

The discovery prompted them to suspend a search for a missing man.

Park spokesperson Jennie Albrinck said Sunday the body was found in a hiking area and has not been identified. Authorities had been searching for 38-year-old Patrick Lynn Welz.

The Desert Sun reported Welz was last seen June 5 when he left Twentynine Palms to visit his father in Riverside.

He was reported missing and park staff found his truck in a parking lot.