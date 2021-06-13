Watch
Body found in Joshua Tree National Park, halting search

Credit: NPS/Lian Law
Joshua Tree National Park - Twentynine Palms, Calif.<p></p><p><a href="https://www.nps.gov/jotr/index.htm" target="_blank">Website</a></p>
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 18:53:00-04

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have discovered a body in Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park.

The discovery prompted them to suspend a search for a missing man.

Park spokesperson Jennie Albrinck said Sunday the body was found in a hiking area and has not been identified. Authorities had been searching for 38-year-old Patrick Lynn Welz.

The Desert Sun reported Welz was last seen June 5 when he left Twentynine Palms to visit his father in Riverside.

He was reported missing and park staff found his truck in a parking lot.

