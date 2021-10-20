Bill Clinton issues video statement following hospital stay

Former President Bill Clinton is sending thanks to the doctors who cared for him and those who sent well wishes while he was hospitalized in California.

In a video statement, Clinton, 75, said he is glad to finally be back home in New York.

"I'm doing great, enjoying this beautiful fall weather," he said.

Clinton received treatment for nearly a week at UC Irvine Medical Center for a reported urological infection.

"I'm on the road to recovery, but I want to remind everyone out there — take the time to listen to your bodies and care for yourselves," Clinton said.

Clinton was given a course of antibiotics complete while at home.

"I for one am going to do my best to be around to keep doing the most good I can," Clinton said.