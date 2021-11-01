Biden winds up G-20 summit with dings at Russia, China

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden has wrapped up his time at the Group of 20 summit trying to convince Americans and the wider world that he’s got things under control, if only Russia, China and Saudi Arabia would get on board.

On climate change, he’s got $900 billion planned for renewable energy, and Congress will vote next week.

On supply chains, he has plans to make the ports run better.

On diplomacy, world leaders trust him. But he also acknowledged what he can’t yet fix: bringing Russia and China to the table with the broader international community to deal with the existential threat of climate change.