Baldwin has charges downgraded in fatal 'Rust' shooting

Posted at 10:16 AM, Feb 20, 2023
Alec Baldwin is no longer facing up to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set in New Mexico.

The Santa Fe district attorney dropped the gun enhancement charge after Baldwin's attorney pointed out that the law went into effect months after the shooting.

Hutchins was killed on the set of "Rust," which was being filmed in October 2021.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of making sure the gun wasn't loaded with real bullets, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter. The gun enhancement charge was also dropped in her case.

They now face 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Baldwin has maintained his innocence, claiming he was told that the gun was safe. He also said in a TV interview that he did not pull the trigger when the gun went off. He claimed he only cocked the hammer.

