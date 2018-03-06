Arrest warrant issued for Pro-Bowl Oakland Raider Aldon Smith

Aldon Smith, who was the NFC's Defensive Player of the Year, has a warrant out for his arrest on Monday after a possible domestic incident from the weekend, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Smith is wanted on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism, the Chronicle reported.

Earlier the in the day, the Oakland Raiders released Smith.

The incident in question was reportedly Saturday evening, and the victim identified Smith as the suspect.

TMZ reported that Smith checked into a rehab facility on Monday.

Smith has had frequent encounters with law enforcement. The Chronicle reported that Smith has three previous DUI arrests. He was also arrested in June 2012 when illegal weapons were found at his house during a party where two people were shot, and he was stabbed.